Gold (XAU/USD) Price Outlook: 1% to All-Time Highs, getting Jealous of Silver

As highlighted in our overnight session rewind, Gold has quickly breached above $4,300 and is now racing towards new all-time highs.

The Fed's cutting cycle and overall 2025 US Exceptionalism from the Trump Administration have had a considerable effect on the demand for non-fiat assets, and Gold is the primary beneficiary of such demand.

The financial world order since the early 2000s has been characterized by high demand for US Treasuries.

As the US maintained higher rates relative to others, even during the Global Financial Crisis, and consequently recovered much more solidly than its OECD peers, it absorbed the flows from the entire globe.