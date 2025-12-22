Markets Today: Gold Breaches $4400/oz, Silver Up 2.75%, Nikkei Rises 1.9% & FTSE 100 Eyes Short-Term Pullback

European stock markets are expected to open with small losses on Monday, pausing after last week's rally as trading slows down for the short Christmas holiday week.

Even with lighter trading activity expected, investor confidence remains high due to renewed excitement about AI companies and hopes that the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next year. Traders are also less worried about the European Central Bank raising rates in the future.

However, there is still some caution as investors watch the war in Ukraine, following comments from Russia that recent peace proposals haven't improved the situation. In economic news, the UK is set to release its final growth figures later today, while early trading shows major European indexes down by roughly 0.1% to 0.2%.

On the FX front, the Japanese yen remained very weak on Monday, hovering near record lows against the Euro and Swiss Franc.

Traders feel confident betting against the yen because the Bank of Japan hasn't signaled any plans to raise interest rates, even though government officials have warned they might step in to support the currency.

The yen also sat near an 11-month low against the US dollar and a 17-month low against the Australian dollar. While the US dollar dipped slightly to 157.37 yen, it remains close to recent highs.

Meanwhile, the Swiss franc reached a new record against the yen, and the Australian dollar climbed to its strongest level since last July.

