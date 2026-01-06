EUR/USD Forecast: Technicals and Seasonality Hint at Another Leg to the Downside

Despite all the talk and concern around the US Dollar, January is historically a positive month for the greenback. With that in mind, this could work in favor of another leg to the downside for EUR/USD.

The US Dollar has risen at the start of the year and this week as well, but this was largely attributed to a spike in haven demand after the US/Venezuela tensions over the weekend.

I do expect the US dollar to gain a bit of strength in the near-term and this feeds in to the trade setup for EUR/USD.

My reasoning is simply down to seasonality as well as the fact that market participants seem too relaxed about global political conflicts right now; if tensions suddenly flare up again, especially in Latin America or Greenland, risky investments could crash, causing traders to rush back to the safety of the dollar.