Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and SOL Rebound Strongly to Start 2026 – Crypto Overview

But this headline carries a significant bias.

First, year-over-year change fails to capture the total volatility and opportunity within the period. Bitcoin, for example, surged from $75,000 to a new record high of $126,000—a 70% rise from trough to peak.

Traders with a solid game plan who capitalized on these swings fared far better than the yearly close suggests.

It is also worth remembering that the crypto pioneer is still up a staggering 480% since its 2023 lows and 123% since 2024, despite finishing 2025 down 3% overall.

In a similar vein, Ethereum experienced high-volatility flows, rallying 250% to reach new all-time highs of $4,950 in August before correcting.

While it closed the year down roughly 3% compared to January 1st, 2025, it remains up 260% from its 2023 lows.

With the implementation of the Fusaka upgrade—enabling significantly cheaper transaction costs and higher efficiency—the second-largest cryptocurrency could see a fundamental "demand floor" that would act as cushion against more downside.