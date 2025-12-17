Santa is going away before US CPI and Central Bank Decisions – North American session Market Wrap for December 17

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for December 17

Yesterday's afternoon session brought some hopes for dip-buying after a rough weekly open, but the reality of uncertain times ahead came right back with a red selling wave.

Traders are reflecting on the unusual year ahead.

Will it be a Hard Landing? Will the long wars end? Is the AI boom really a bubble?

Questions worth many millions.

But some more immediate factors are affecting financial flows:

Participants are getting ready for a second yearly Bank of Japan rate hike which may reduce carry trade potentials yet again (a strong booster for Markets) and the employment picture for the largest Economy is sending some scary signs.

Inflation remains the X factor which could decide whether the Fed has an easy way to cut rates further or not.

Stagflation is not friendly for Markets.