Markets Slide as US Employment Falters – North American Mid-Week Market Update

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine the current themes in North America and provide an overview of indices and currency performances.

Last week, the FOMC delivered a highly expected 25 bps cut, which was quickly repriced from the final stretch of November trading.

But at what cost?

As Fed Goolsbee warned, cutting preemptively risks boosting an inflation rate that remains a wildcard—a concern that will be tested by tomorrow’s November CPI report.

For equity bulls this is starting to be a real concern: reignited inflation could severely compromise the prospects for future cuts in 2026.

The overall theme for US Markets going into next year is one of uncertainty.