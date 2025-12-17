US Index Analysis: Nasdaq bleeding, S&P 500 and Dow Jones hurting

The toppy price action following the post-FOMC rallies is finally taking its toll, hurting risk sentiment quite harshly.

Even without the context of a potential AI bubble, the real catalyst for the current drop appears to be a lack of confidence for the upcoming year.

The Nasdaq is leading all major US Indexes on the way down, dragging the S&P 500 and Dow Jones with it.

Between double tops, profit-taking after a fantastic year, and increasingly blurry fundamentals, the year-end outlook is dimming. The "Santa Rally" has yet to show up.