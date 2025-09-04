Markets rally ahead of NFP and Miran testifies–  Market wrap for the North American session - September 4

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 4.

We can blabber all we want about the FED's independence and how it affects markets (in short, it really does, look at metals performance in the past two weeks), but the main idea is that Markets really are just messing around ahead of tomorrow's quintessential Non-Farm Payrolls.

About the FED's independence, Stephen Miran, who is currently Chair of the Economic Advisers for the White House, testified as he will be starting to occupy the role left from the recently departed FED Governor Kugler.

His testimony was interesting to say the least, very loyal to the Trump Administration's words.

One of the most curious thing was his words about how the current migration policy is deflationary (housing pressures down) while tariffs are just a one-off kick to inflation.

He still did emphasize the FED's independence, but words are just words, we will see how he approaches future interviews.

The FED Blackout period (when no words can be said about economic or financial policies by Federal Reserve members) begins tomorrow evening; Expect many surprise FED interviews in tomorrow's session.