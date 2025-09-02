Crypto market update – Cryptocurrencies still lack clear direction

We are assisting at a very mixed picture across different asset classes – Equities are down after the long weekend, the US Dollar is up but correcting from its highs since the ISM Manufacturing PMI report, and Cryptocurrencies are sluggish, but showing signs of rebound.
After sending worrying signs throughout the past week of price action, with Bitcoin correcting for the whole past week and Ethereum marking a new record in a weak-looking price action, cryptos are finding a floor with traders bracing for the upcoming Non-Farm Payrolls.
Bitcoin has for example marked an intermediate low at around $107,000 at the extreme of its previous ATH support area and rebounding since, while Ethereum opens the week off its $4,200 lows.
Bitcoin holding above $100,000 still paints a broadly positive picture for cryptos, but markets are starting to be more careful at the recent highs. A huge boost to sentiment should be needed to push BTC to a renewed ATH but everything is possible.
However, Solana is still holding decent momentum.
In the preparation of this shortened week of compact action (volumes were down hard yesterday due to a prolonged Labor Day weekend), let's have a look at intraday charts and levels for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Solana.
An overlook on the Cryptocurrency Market
Crypto market overview, September 2, 2025 – Source: Finviz
Technical analysis for the major cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin (BTC) 4H Chart
Bitcoin 4H Chart, September 2, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Bitcoin has recently rebounded on the $106,000 to $108,000 minor support area and is now consolidating within its major previous ATH Support.
Breaking above would bring back bullish trends back to life – for now, the picture for the intermediate term is mixed and the short-term picture is still slightly bearish, as the action is evolving within a downwards channel (as seen on the chart) and the 4H MA 50 crossed below the MA 200.
A soft beat on NFP expectations would be the goldilocks conditions for Bitcoin as the FED would still be expected to cut rates while sentiment wouldn't degrade too harshly – A strong miss could send fears of a too-late FED, while a strong beat would take out hopes for cuts.
Levels of interest for BTC trading:
Support Levels:
- $110,000 to $112,000 previous ATH support zone (currently getting tested)
- $106,000 to $108,000 Minor support
- $100,000 Main support at psychological level
Resistance Levels:
- $112,000 previous ATH – immediate resistance level
- $115,000 to $117,000 Pivot Zone (most recent rejection)
- Major Resistance $122,000 to $124,500
- Current all-time high $124,596
Ethereum (ETH) 4H Chart
ETH 4H Chart, September 2, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Ethereum has weakened since its past week new All-time high (around $4,950).
Some technical concerns could be noted due to the sharp rejection right after marking its new record, not the best sign for continuation (watch Bitcoin's previous $72,000 ATH in November 2021 if you haven't).
Nonetheless, the action is still far from bearish and points more towards consolidation as long a prices hold above the $4,000 to $4,095 pivot region.
With buyers holding steady at the $4,200 level, bulls haven't given up anything yet – More on this as the week progresses. Don't forget that decisive momentum should pick up after Friday's US NFP release.
Levels of interest for ETH trading:
Support Levels:
- $4,200 to $4,300 consolidation Zone (getting tested)
- $4,000 to $4,095 Main Long-run Pivot
- $3,500 Main Support Zone
Resistance Levels:
- $4,460 MA 50 (acting as immediate resistance)
- $4,950 Current new All-time highs
- $4,700 to $4,950 All-time high resistance zone
- Potential main resistance $5,230 Fibonacci extension.
Ripple (XRP) 4H Chart
XRP 4H Chart, September 2, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Ripple is going through a profit-taking phase, having breached the $3.00 that was acting as a key psychological level.
Now evolving within a downwards channel, it seems that the path is for gradual correction. Some buyers have stepped in at the $2.60 Support zone, which will be one of the last barriers before a retest of the previous break (around $2.20) would get higher probabilities of happening.
Levels of interest for XRP trading:
Support Levels:
- $2.60 to 2.70 immediate support (getting tested)
- $2.20 to $2.30 next key support
- $2.00 psychological level
Resistance Levels:
- 4H MA 50 $2.80
- $3.00 Key momentum pivot, now acting as resistance
- Current ATH resistance around $3.66
Solana (SOL) 4H Chart
SOL 4H Chart, September 2, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Solana's price action is probably the most bullish out of all other cryptos.
The biggest rival for Ethereum's dominance has held its upward channel and recently tested its upper bound.
The technical short-timeframe top has led to some small profit taking, but the action stays bullish above the $185 Momentum pivot which coincides with the middle of the channel, essential for momentum analysis.
Levels of interest for SOL trading:
Support Levels:
- $185 momentum pivot and recent swing lows
- $160 Major support and low of channel
- $150 psychological Support
Resistance Levels:
- $200 Psychological Level (getting tested)
- current highs $216 and top of upward channel
- Current all-time high $295
Safe Trades!
