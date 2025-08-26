Crypto markets enjoy a bullish session – ETH, BTC and SOL technical outlook

Cryptocurrencies have been a nice way to gauge market mood for the session amid nonexistent volatility in FX and unchanged Equity indices.

And to be honest, it has not been easy to make much of the rangebound action since last Friday's moves failed to continue.

With yesterday's selling in risk assets not being pursued and Cryptos being subject to a decent rebound in today's session, the mood is pretty strong today.



A tone of caution could still be valid, with the current rebound not bringing digital assets to their recent highs, but it is still better than continued downside, at least for crypto aficionados.

Markets could be awaiting Thursday's US GDP release before the next pump, but the real waiting game might be until September 5th, for the upcoming Non-Farm Payrolls figure.

Consolidating at relative highs is still far from a bearish sign, as zig-zagging action would imply indecision, not precisely the same as Market fear.



Let's see where this takes Ethereum, Bitcoin and Solana through their own multi-timeframe chart analyses.