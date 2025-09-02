US ISM Manufacturing PMI releases at 48.7 vs 49.0, a small miss – Market reactions

Markets just received the report for the US ISM Manufacturing data, which missed slightly on expectations – The monthly release came at 48.7 vs 49.0 consensus – Still in contraction territory.
US manufacturing is closely monitored by participants since US President Trump's mandate to bring back US production on top – his bet still has to show more results as the ISM Manufacturing PMI is still below the key 50.0 mark.
Despite the rebound from the prior 48.0 report, Tariffs are still showing that they can bite and influence data quite largely.
The US Dollar is weakening after testing the highs of its range and this phenomenon is accelerating since the data release.
Discover the reactions for US Equities (Nasdaq), US Treasuries and EURUSD just below.
Live Market reactions
Nasdaq Index 5m
Nasdaq 5M chart, September 2, 2025 – Source: TradingView
EURUSD 5m – US Dollar rejects its higher bound, Euro takes a breather
EURUSD 5M chart, September 2, 2025 – Source: TradingView
US 10Y Bonds rebound – 4H chart
US 10Y Bond 4H chart, September 2, 2025 – Source: TradingView
