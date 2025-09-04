Silver nears its all-time highs, where to look next? XAG higher timeframe outlook

The fundamentals are not changing: Markets are still anxious about the future outlook for the US Dollar with the Trump Administration's US Exceptionalism policy.

As time progressed, and despite some harsh tariffs that will start to bite into US Importers' profits, it seems that Markets were putting less emphasis on such policies with the Dollar Index stopping its early-2025 fall-off.

The US Dollar's status as reserve currency is still far from being replaced.

Nonetheless, firms and central banks have been looking for ways to diversify from risks to the Greenback and related assets like US Treasuries (still largely the most liquid non-cash asset).

Geopolitic events such as the most recent Chinese Military Parade (the largest ever), celebrating the 80 years since the end of WW2 and hosting Vladimir Putin and Kim-Jong Un are also such testaments of the tone changing a little – The next 10 years are going to be interesting.

Anyway, let's log in to a few Silver charts, to see what are the bigger picture trends and get levels ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls release.