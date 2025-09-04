NFP Preview: US Jobs Report & Implications for the DXY, Gold (XAU/USD) & Dow Jones (DJIA)

The NFP report presents a challenge for the Federal Reserve and comes at a time when Fed independence has been questioned. Pressure has been mounting from the US administration for aggressive rate cuts.

The current environment, marked by a cooling jobs market and persistent wage growth, creates an uneven backdrop for policymakers. Jobs are starting to cool, yet wages keep rising. That mix may mean the Fed could see a wage‑price spiral, a situation where higher pay fuels more inflation. If that happens, cutting rates could become much harder still.

The Fed has until now cited the uncertainties around tariffs and its impact on inflation as an ongoing concern. However, following the revised labor numbers of late are now unable to ignore the situation with Fed Chair Powell's de facto admission at Jackson Hole that labor market concerns now outweigh inflation, a clear sign of the challenge and thinking of a divided Fed.

Market expectations are already heavily skewed toward a rate cut. A 25 basis point (bps) cut at the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is nearly fully priced in, with over 57 bps of cuts anticipated by December 2025.

The upcoming report could serve to sway some Fed policymakers as we heard from Rafael Bostic who said “I am not ruling out a September rate cut depending on the coming jobs report and other data.” This highlights the magnitude of the data release.