GBP/USD Forecast: Cable Recovers but the Outlook Remains Murky. WIll NFP Data Serve as a Catalyst?

The other concern for the Pound stems from fiscal sustainability. Market participants are wondering if the government can fix the budget problem and stop adding more debt without making big, strict changes.

Cable dropped to a low on Tuesday around the 1.3440 handle. However, this is a key apport level and it would appear that cable bulls have once again found their legs.

Comments by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves that the administration will focus on "bringing inflation and borrowing costs down by keeping a tight grip on day-to-day spending and enforcing fiscal rules", have also provided some relief to the Pound Sterling.

However, given Government plans moving forward there remains more questions than answers. Chancellor Rachel Reeves plans to raise 50 billion GBP in taxes in this upcoming budget meaning further pressure on businesses and consumers may be on the horizon.

Should the government go ahead with its proposed plans to lower the VAT threshold, this could have an impact on the SME sector and thus damage the UKs attractiveness for investment.

All in all the picture for the GBP does not look positive moving forward, especially given my view of further rate cuts from the BoE. I can see GBP struggling in the weeks ahead.