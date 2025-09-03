Silver has shown an even more impressive performance, breaking above $40 per ounce for the first time since 2011. Year-to-date, silver is up by approximately 40%, outperforming gold both in terms of return and demand dynamics. Beyond macroeconomic factors, silver is also benefiting from robust industrial demand, particularly in the green technology sector — including solar panels and other renewable energy components. The physical silver market is facing its fifth consecutive year of supply deficit, which is fueling investor interest in silver-backed ETFs. Shrinking inventories in London vaults and persistently high leasing costs (around 2%) point to tight physical availability of the metal.

In the near term, the precious metals market is expected to remain highly sensitive to political and macroeconomic developments. Investors are awaiting a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on the legality of removing a Fed board member, as well as the announcement of a new nominee for Fed Chair — Jerome Powell is set to step down in May 2026. Upcoming U.S. labor market data will also be crucial in shaping the Fed’s next monetary policy moves. Adding to the uncertainty is the ongoing trade dispute, with President Trump announcing plans to appeal a court decision that ruled parts of existing tariffs illegal — a move that could further escalate global trade tensions.