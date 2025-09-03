Gold (XAU/USD) Extends Weekly Gain to 3.5%. More Gains In Store for Gold? NFP Up Next

Market participants have been putting a lot of money into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are backed by gold. The SPDR Gold Trust GLD, which is the biggest gold ETF, reported that its gold holdings have gone up to 977.68 tons. This is a 12% increase for the year and the highest it's been since August 2022.

While another factor aiding Gold's surge is increasing Geopolitical risk. The Russia/Ukraine situation continues to bubble as European leaders maintain a combative approach and President Putin continues to blame the West for the conflict.

Comments this week from both Saudi sources and UAE sources around Israel and the occupation of Gaza City and potential annexation of the West Bank threaten further turmoil in the Middle East.

“Annexation in the West Bank would constitute a red line for the UAE,” Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the UAE’s foreign ministry, said in a statement. “It would severely undermine the vision and spirit of (the Abraham) Accords, end the pursuit of regional integration, and would alter the widely-shared consensus on what the trajectory of this conflict should be – two states living side by side in peace, prosperity, and security.”

These renewed risks are all adding to the current pot of risks which are brewing and keeping market participants on edge and safe haven flows strong.

How far can this rally go? Well the NFP will give us an answer. A poor NFP print could increase expectations for a 50 bps cut which, no matter how unlikely, could inject further fuel to the Gold rally.

A strong print will have an impact but unless it is something out of this world is unlikely to lead to a huge correction. The size and pace of the rally could see a surge in profit taking post NFP which should also be considered.