US Indices all regain their recent tops as fears for tomorrow's data abate – Key levels for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq ahead of the NFP

This morning saw the release of many data points that are making markets feel a bit easier:

ADP Employment (which has been proving its recent accuracy) hasn't missed by a large amount, Unit Labor costs haven't risen much, Claims are higher but by a small margin and the earlier JOLTS (job openings) data is still far from bad.

Overall, this week's data is the perfect recipe for the Federal Reserve to adjust their rates at the upcoming meeting (Sep 17), which would help with their current stance.

A cut in the middle of a still growing economy would have been perceived as further hurting the FED's independence ; The thing is, the labor market is indeed cooling (but not falling off a cliff).

In combination with a slight beat to the ISM Services PMI data, the combination helps equities to regain their recent tops.

Nonetheless, participants will keep awaiting for tomorrow's Non-Farm payrolls release before moving the needle further – Let's discover which levels may come into play at tomorrow's number for the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

You can access our two NFP previews right here: