The direct consequence for Markets is, once again, higher uncertainty.

Participants are scrambling for data to get an idea of where to head next, with the private surveys such as the PMIs or Wednesday's ADP taking the lead.

However, it doesn't seem sufficient enough for bulls, which initially appreciated the miss on the Services PMI data before taking profits in the afternoon, leading to the Dow rejecting the 47,000 level and the S&P closing in the red.

In geopolitics, Hamas accepted a part of the deal which would allow the hostages to be released.

However, the terrorist movement only accepted one part of the deal and made no mentions of their disarmament or their exit from the Gaza Strip to relaunch a peaceful process for the years to come.

Without Hamas leaving the Strip, the deal has high chances to be compromised and might not materialize. More on this as headlines go by.