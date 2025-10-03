Precious metals break new records to close the week – Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG) outlook

Metals are loving everything about this year’s trading, with most of them posting their best yearly performances since the early 2010s.

A combination of drivers continues to fuel the rally: a weaker US Dollar weighed down by the Trump administration’s tariffs and tense international relations, alongside FED cuts and questions over the central bank’s independence.

Add to that the ballooning government debt and an expanding money supply, and the stage is set for commodities — particularly metals — to keep outperforming.



BREAKING: Hamas has just accepted to release all the Israeli hostages, kidnapped since almost two-years. This would mark a conclusion to the ongoing conflict. More on this as headlines land.