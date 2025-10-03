The Dow Jones reaches 47,000 and breaks its Rising Wedge

The session did not open as bullish as it currently is: the ISM Services PMI came in weaker at 50.0 vs. 51.6 expected, sparking an initial selloff. But instead of snowballing, the move triggered a full risk-on reversal, with Bonds and Gold not doing as well and every other risk asset loving it.

With October’s rate cut now more than guaranteed (90% priced in pre-release), the Services miss gave markets further conviction (now 98%).

And even with today’s NFP off the table due to the government shutdown, traders are looking further ahead — pricing in deeper cuts for 2026 as labor market concerns remain front and center, as seen in the latest rounds of FED speak.

US Stocks have largely disregarded any negative outlook from the US Government shutdown, so any change to this will have to be monitored.