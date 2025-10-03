USD/JPY Price Outlook: Key Levels, BoJ, and Political Risks

The Bank of Japan sits at a fork in the road. There are signs of a stronger‑economy which are pushing the BoJ away from its ultra‑easy stance. The internal drivers supporting a policy shift include sustained wage growth, the broadening of services inflation, and upbeat economic activities across Japan.

First, wages have been rising fairly steadily for about a year. Real pay seems to be going up, which could mean households have more cash to spend. That isn’t just a tiny blip; it points to a shift in bargaining power toward workers. When workers earn more, price pressure usually builds.

Second, services‑inflation is spreading. Even though goods prices are cooling, costs for health, hotels and schools keep climbing. Those price rises are likely more permanent because they are tied to personal consumption, not to supply shocks.

Thirdly, recent GDP numbers have been tweaked upward a bit, industrial output beat expectations, and business confidence surveys show a move from fear to hope. All together, these signs show an economy that no longer needs a lot of external stimulus to keep growing.

When you put those three points together, you get inflation that’s driven more by home demand than by foreign price jumps. Governor Kazuo Ueda has said the BoJ will lift rates if the economy and prices match forecasts. He also warned that falling behind inflation “warrants attention.” That sentence, even if a bit vague, signals he sees a risk if they stay too loose.

The recent policy meeting had a surprising 7‑2 split vote. A narrow majority with some hawks on the board is rare when the policy is unchanged. That vote, odd as it is, shows more pressure from inside the central bank that the current stance might become out of step with price movements.

Markets already price that pressure. According to LSEG data, markets are pricing in around a 45.3% probability of a 25 bps hike in December with another 11% pricing in a 50 bps rate cut.