AUD/USD Forecast: Are Fresh Highs Incoming After RBA Rate Hold?

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to keep its main interest rate, known as the cash rate, unchanged at 3.6%. This decision was expected by the markets and indicates a more cautious approach by the central bank.

This careful stance is due to concerns that overall inflation is starting to creep up toward the top of the RBA's target range of 2% to 3%. Because of this decision, the chances of the RBA cutting rates at its next meeting in November are now much lower, which is helping to keep the Australian dollar strong.

According to LSEG data, markets are now pricing in a 60% probability of a rate hold from the RBA at the November meeting.