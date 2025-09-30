OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Taking a step back – key long-term market charts and levels

How Currencies are Affected by Commodities: A Guide for Forex Traders
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

30 September 2025 at 16:37 UTC

It is very easy to get lost in the day-to-day action of trading.

As headlines arrive by the hundreds, market narratives are often obscured by short-term movements; a small mean-reverting day can seem like the end of the world as we know it, even when the broader picture remains unchanged.

Hence, as a trader, it is always beneficial to review the higher timeframes to confirm the current trends for most assets, spot any potential hurdle or pattern emerging and to identify key levels that may come into play in the upcoming days and weeks.

Today, we will analyze the Weekly charts for the S&P 500, Bitcoin, Oil, Dollar Index and Gold.

Read More:

S&P 500 Weekly Chart – Overbought RSI but no divergence, parabolic rise

Screenshot 2025-09-30 at 12.00.33 PM
S&P 500 Weekly Chart, September 30, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Bitcoin Weekly – Triangle formation at the highs, momentum turning bull

Screenshot 2025-09-30 at 12.11.15 PM
Bitcoin Weekly Chart, September 30, 2025 – Source: TradingView

US Oil Weekly – Monthly triangle formation showing indecision, but bear trend not out of sight

Screenshot 2025-09-30 at 12.18.26 PM
US Oil Weekly Chart, September 30, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Dollar Index Weekly – Consolidation at the 3-year support but below still bearish momentum

Screenshot 2025-09-30 at 12.25.05 PM
DXY Weekly Chart, September 30, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Gold Weekly – Parabolic but extremely strong trend, key Fibonacci-extensions ahead?

Screenshot 2025-09-30 at 12.35.23 PM
Gold Weekly Chart, September 30, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.