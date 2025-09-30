Silver (XAG/USD): Minor mean reversion decline in progress below US$47.17

Silver (XAG/USD) has delivered a stellar performance, surging 16.1% month-to-date and 27.5% in Q3 as of 30 September 2025, its strongest quarterly gain since Q3 2020.

Over the same period, Silver has outpaced Gold (XAU/USD), which posted comparatively smaller advances of 10.4% month-to-date and 15.5% for the quarter.

Let’s now focus on the short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days), key elements, and key levels to watch on Silver (XAG/USD) from a technical analysis perspective.