US JOLTS (Job Openings) beat expectations – Market reactions

Markets just received the report for the US JOLTS Job Openings, which came in at 7.227 million vs 7.190M expected – a modest upside surprise compared to the prior 7.184M.

The JOLTS release is closely watched by participants as it offers an early signal on labor demand and hiring appetite, especially as the data gets released ahead of the Monthly NFP figures.

The one thing to keep in mind however is that the data gets released for the prior month (this is the report for August).

Today’s beat shows that, despite slowing momentum elsewhere in the economy, the US labor picture is not deteriorating. This resilience may again temper expectations for aggressive 2026 rate cuts, especially after last week’s strong Jobless Claims report.