OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

US JOLTS (Job Openings) beat expectations – Market reactions

image-8-ommon mistakes that prop traders make
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

30 September 2025 at 14:18 UTC

Markets just received the report for the US JOLTS Job Openings, which came in at 7.227 million vs 7.190M expected – a modest upside surprise compared to the prior 7.184M.

The JOLTS release is closely watched by participants as it offers an early signal on labor demand and hiring appetite, especially as the data gets released ahead of the Monthly NFP figures.

The one thing to keep in mind however is that the data gets released for the prior month (this is the report for August).

Today’s beat shows that, despite slowing momentum elsewhere in the economy, the US labor picture is not deteriorating. This resilience may again temper expectations for aggressive 2026 rate cuts, especially after last week’s strong Jobless Claims report.

Screenshot 2025-09-30 at 10.11.01 AM
5-year of JOLTS data, courtesy of Investing.com – September 30, 2025

Compared to the prior month’s reading, the slight uptick suggests companies are still holding onto hiring plans despite tariff pressures and a softer growth backdrop.

You can access the report right here.

Discover the reactions in the main assets classes including US Equities (Nasdaq), US Treasuries, and the DXY just below.

Read More:

A few market reactions

USD getting sold off aggressively, stocks a bit indecisive selling small, Gold and Bonds are rallying.

Screenshot 2025-09-30 at 10.15.10 AM
A global market picture after the JOLTS report, September 30, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.