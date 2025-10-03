OANDA Group
US September ISM Services PMI miss expectations – Market reactions

Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

3 October 2025 at 14:07 UTC

In the absence of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, preventing a more interesting day, participants are focusing on today's ISM Services PMI report closely

Markets just received the report for the US ISM Services PMI, which slipped right around contraction territory at 50.0, missing expectations of 51.6 and down from the prior 52.0.

The services sector — which makes up the bulk of US economic activity — is closely monitored as it reflects both consumer and business demand momentum,

PMIs, particularly for the services sector, had been holding strong despite tariffs starting to bite into companies' profit-margins and activities, but things are starting to change.

Now a few months after the July tariff implementation, the data is reflecting more and more the Trump Policies.

The essential Services PMI is now at the border of contraction.

You can access the PMI Report right here.

Markets also received the Global PMI report about 15 minutes ago (53.9 vs 53.6 exp) but this one is less of a mover.

Discover the reactions in the main assets classes including US Equities (Nasdaq), US Treasuries, and the DXY just below.

Read More:

A few market reactions

Everything seems to be selling off for now! (that was at 10:06)

UPDATE: A risk-on trade is being put on by participants, with Stocks rallying and Bitcoin also liking it, while Bonds and Gold are selling off.

Screenshot 2025-10-03 at 10.06.17 AM
A global market picture after the September Services PMI report, October 3, 2025 – Source: TradingView (10:06)

An update to the current picture (10:40 ET) – Risk-on flows

Screenshot 2025-10-03 at 10.39.34 AM
A global market picture after the September Services PMI report, October 3, 2025 – Source: TradingView (10:40)

Safe Trades!

