SPX 500: Bullish trend undeterred by US government shutdown, en route to 6,800/850 next

The US stock market brushed aside potential economic headwinds, instead focusing on growing expectations of a more dovish Federal Reserve, which propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to fresh record highs on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

Based on the latest data from the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed funds futures market is pricing a 98% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut at the upcoming 29 October 2025 FOMC meeting. Expectations for a third 25-basis-point cut in 2025 have also strengthened, with odds rising to 87% for the 10 December meeting, which would lower the Fed funds rate to a range of 3.50%–3.75% (see Fig. 1).

All in all, a more dovish Fed is likely to increase liquidity, in turn, fuelling a positive feedback loop into risk assets such as US stocks.

Also, do take note that the Bureau of Labour Statistics’ non-farm payroll data for September is likely not to be released today due to the ongoing US government shutdown. The key focus later in today’s US session will be the private surveyor ISM Services PMI for September, with its employment sub-component.

Let’s now focus on the latest short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days), relevant key elements, and new key levels to watch on the US SPX 500 CFD Index.