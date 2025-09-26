SPX 500: Three-day sell-off reached 20-day moving average, a tipping point for a bullish reversal

Since hitting the latest fresh all-time high of 6,710 on Monday, 22 September 2025, the US SPX 500 CFD Index (a proxy of the S&P 500 E-mini futures) has dropped for three consecutive sessions and shed -1.9% (high to low) to print an intraday low of 6,580 on Thursday, 25 September 2025.

The recent corrective pullback in the US SPX 500 CFD Index has been attributed to overvaluation concerns in mega-cap technology stocks and a potentially less dovish Fed, where a stronger US Q2 GDP growth reduced the odds of a December Fed rate cut to 58% from 79% a week ago.

Let’s now focus on the latest short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days), relevant key elements, and key levels to watch for the US SPX 500 CFD Index from a technical analysis perspective ahead of today’s key US PCE data (inflation, personal income, and spending) releases.