Markets Today: US Dollar on Course for Worst Week Since July, Gold Steady, DAX eyes Retracement Ahead of Bullish Continuation

Asian stock markets were heading for solid weekly gains on Friday, largely because of growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut US interest rates soon. This positive outlook helped calm market nerves surrounding the US government shutdown, which has simultaneously pushed gold prices to record highs and caused the US dollar to weaken.

Investors have mostly ignored the shutdown, which is the 15th since 1981, even though it has resulted in the suspension of financial oversight and delayed the release of crucial economic data, including the jobs report scheduled for Friday. This lack of market concern is partly because, historically, government shutdowns have not had a lasting impact on economic growth or market performance.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares rose 0.3%, hitting a record high for the second day in a row. The index is set for a 2.3% gain for the week and has surged about 23% so far this year.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei index jumped 1.5%, nearing the record high it achieved last month. Japanese investors are focused on the important vote this weekend that will determine the country's next prime minister and set the direction for future fiscal and monetary policy.

However, trading volumes in the region are expected to be light as markets in China and parts of Asia are closed for a long holiday.