GBP/USD snaps four-day winning streak, hovers around 1.34500 - Potential targets and price forecast

With the majority of US Democrats voting against a funding bill proposed by the Republican Party, the shutdown is the first in almost seven years, the last having occurred during Trump’s first presidency in 2018.

While at first glance, the notion of a governmental shutdown seems purely political, some knock-on effects are already being felt within currency markets, with the release of many key economic indicators expected to be delayed, since reporting agencies are considered ‘non-essential’ during times of government shutdown.

This is especially relevant considering that, under normal market conditions, nonfarm payrolls were scheduled to be released this week.

Considering the importance of these figures, especially their implications for upcoming monetary policy, the market understandably remains somewhat uneasy, which has introduced some short-term dollar weakness.

Should a resolution to the shutdown be found, either by a temporary bill or a Democrat concession in accepting the most recent Republican suggestion, we can expect dollar weakness to reverse course, at least in the short term.