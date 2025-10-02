USD/JPY: A medium-term yen bullish breakout looms, watch 146.30

One of the key economic data points, other than the inflation trend, that the BoJ monitors to determine and set the path of monetary policy in Japan, is the quarterly Tankan surveys on manufacturers, which poll their outlook on overall business conditions, considering profits under current conditions and for the next three months.

The latest Q3 2025 Tankan survey for large Japanese manufacturers (in index form) has further improved to 14 from 13 in Q2, which is also its highest reading since Q4 2024, as trade tariff tensions between the US and Japan have eased since the finalization of the US-Japan trade deal in early September 2025 (see Fig. 1)

Hence, the short-term interest rate futures market in Japan has continued to price in an interest rate hike by the BoJ in Q4 2025. This observation is evident in the US-Japan implied policy rate curve spread.

The monthly implied short-term interest rate spread (via short-term interest rate futures) between the US and Japan has continued to narrow in the next three months from the October 2025 print of 3.25% to 3.12% in November 2025, 2.99% in December 2025, and 2.80% in January 2026.

In addition, the current US-Japan implied policy rate curve spread has shifted downwards from three months ago at this juncture (see Fig. 2). The further narrowing of the US/Japan implied short-term interest rate spread is likely to put downside pressure on the USD/JPY.