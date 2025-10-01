Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for October 1st
The US government shutdown officially kicked in, but beyond a brief selloff in the US Dollar — which stopped well short of breaking any key levels — markets have largely brushed it aside:
US equities reversed early weakness seen in futures and at the open, with both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 climbing to fresh all-time highs by the close.
In commodities, gold extended its rally, coming within just $5 of the $3,900 mark in yet another push toward uncharted territory.
With the dollar under pressure but not yet cracking, and risk assets pushing higher, investors seem willing to ignore Washington headlines — at least for now.
In terms of geopolitcs, Hamas are expressing new demands regarding the deal, with an official response expected to release in less than three days.
Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, the three top Hamas mediators are pressing the organization to accept the deal.
In Europe, a new Russian aerial invasion was spotted in Norway overnight.
Markets haven't seem to care much overall but watch for headlines about a NATO response, still not expected by much but always a possibility:
European nations are discussing the placement of a "Drone-Wall" and many NATO military assets are being moved to strategic regions in Eastern Europe.
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, October 1, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Look at the beginning of Month asset inflows have brought in sudden flows to Cryptocurrencies which largely take the lead in asset performance.
EU Stocks did show an impressive performance throughout the session, with the positive sentiment in Equities spreading to the US as the US Government shutdown gets progressively disregarded by all types of markets.
Even the US dollar ended up ranging after its overnight correction.
Once again, expect a volatile month (as a matter of fact, keep your expectations high throughout the rest of the year!)
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, October 1 – Source: OANDA Labs
The US dollar corrected from its earlier session lows back to almost unchanged on the day, with the CAD and CHF moving lower instead.
About the Swissie, it has been suffering throughout the past few sessions again many majors, and particularly against the Yen.
The Japanese currency is actually finishing on top again followed by a Kiwi mean-reverting higher today.
A look at Economic data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's sessions
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
The session isn't over for NZD traders with a test for the currency coming up soon: The New Zealand trade data is releasing later tonight (21:30 ET) at the same time as their Financial Stability release (keep an eye on this for the NZD).
Tomorrow's session should be a bit more special however, with the Jobless claims that won't get released due to the Government shutdown and the Bureau of Labor Statistics not receiving the funding to maintain its activity.
The same should happen for Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.
US Challenger job cuts (7:30 A.M. ET) could be pretty interesting in the absence of much labor data (after today's ADP miss).
Back to the Pacific later in the day, Australia will release their Services PMI data later in the evening.
Japan will then get the spolight with their Employment figures at 19:30 and Bank of Japan Governor Ueda speaking tomorrow night.
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.