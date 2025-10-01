Crypto demand spikes as US Government shutdown looms and data delays hit markets

This year is providing one of the craziest markets seen since the 2000s, with the Trump Administration constantly fueling the volatility fire.
With government spending at crisis levels, central banks cutting, and an ever-erratic US President Trump, Market participants are looking to diversify from the assets acquired throughout the first two decades of this century.
Gold is not reaching record levels on its own: cryptocurrencies also see a massive attraction with regulators opening the way for many investors who want to gain exposure to the most recent asset class.
Daily overview of the Crypto Market (9:46 ET), October 1, 2025 – Source: Finviz
The upcoming inevitable US Government shutdown is just another reason for traders to look for alternatives: Cryptos offer unaltered and unbiased opportunities; no performance reviews, no quarterly reports.
Just pure supply and demand dynamics, with interesting contract specifications.
Hence, demand for digital assets saw a massive spike in the overnight session as a potential pushback of the shutdown got denied; there should be no NFP release and Jobless claim releases this week, leaving markets scrambling.
The 2018/2019 shutdown delayed data for two weeks for those looking for precedents; Engaging in equities or fixed-income can be challenging.
This is why we'll be looking at a few cryptocurrencies' intraday charts amid this ongoing crypto breakout: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL).
A look at the Total Market Cap
Total Crypto Market Cap, October 1, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The Crypto total market cap was sending worrying signs in the past sessions, but it is showing strong recovery.
Now less than 5% to its all-time highs, bulls are coming back in force.
Keep an eye on its evolution.
Main altcoins technical analysis: BTC, ETH and SOL
Bitcoin (BTC) 8H Chart
Bitcoin 8H Chart, October 1, 2025 – Source: TradingView
As detailed in our Monday Bitcoin analysis, bulls breaking the $114,700 pivot point got met with a sharp acceleration which dragged the entire market higher.
The weekly open was already dragged upwards from the Government shutdown news, but this is move has now gathered more momentum.
One thing to keep an eye on looking forward, is a break of the $116,000 to $117,500 Pivot Zone which acted as higher bound in an ongoing consolidation.
Failing to breach could put a stop to the rally, while breaking higher should attract even more flows to the digital assets.
Levels to place on your BTC Charts:
Support Levels:
- $108,000 to $110,000 previous ATH support zone (freshly tested)
- $107,600 recent lows
- $106,000 to $108,000 key support
- $100,000 main support at the psychological level
Resistance Levels:
- $116,000 to $117,500 key pivot (high of current range)
- $117,950 recent highs to break
- Current all-time high $124,596
- Major resistance $122,000 to $124,500
- $126,500 to $128,000 Fib-extension potential resistance (1.382% from April to May up-move)
Ethereum 8H Chart
Ethereum 8H Chart, October 1, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The correction in ETH was not looking the best for bulls, until they showed up at the 200-period Moving Average. And they came back strong.
Ethereum is up around 15% since its $3,802 September 25th bottom amid strong ETH purchases by BitMine and other funds, exacerbating the momentum.
Buyers will have to break the $4,300 consolidation highs for the charts to appear even more bullish and could lead to a test of the most recent all-time highs ($4,950).
Ether is also still holding its higher timeframe upward channel.
Levels to place on your ETH Charts:
Support Levels:
- $4,000 to $4,095 Main Long-run Pivot
- $3,900 8H MA 200
- $3,500 Main Support Zone
Resistance Levels:
- 8H MA 50 $4,317
- $4,200 to $4,300 consolidation Zone (getting tested)
- $4,600 mini-resistance August 26th peak
- $4,950 Current new All-time highs
- $4,700 to $4,950 All-time high resistance zone
- Potential main resistance $5,230 Fibonacci extension
Solana 8H Chart
Solana 8H Chart, October 1, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The #3 Crypto performance has been volatile to say the least.
Solana flew higher at the beginning of September, propulsed from a then weaker US Dollar and rate cut expectations boosting risk-assets.
At that time, SOL was the crypto holding the market momentum stable as its competitors were offering muted results.
Bouncing on the mid-line of its upward channel, the 5% daily rebound is giving bulls some good looks.
Still, look at the reactions at the 8H MA 50 ($221) in the middle of the important pivot zone.
Levels to keep on your Solana Charts:
Support Levels:
- Support zone $200 to $205
- Recent lows $191
- $185 higher timeframe momentum support
Resistance Levels:
- Resistance turned pivot level $218 to $220
- $230 to $235 Higher bound of channel
- $250 to $255 main resistance
- $290 to $300 all-time high resistance ($295 ATH)
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for additional Market News, Insights and Interactions @EliorManier
