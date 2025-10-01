Crypto demand spikes as US Government shutdown looms and data delays hit markets

This year is providing one of the craziest markets seen since the 2000s, with the Trump Administration constantly fueling the volatility fire.

With government spending at crisis levels, central banks cutting, and an ever-erratic US President Trump, Market participants are looking to diversify from the assets acquired throughout the first two decades of this century.

Gold is not reaching record levels on its own: cryptocurrencies also see a massive attraction with regulators opening the way for many investors who want to gain exposure to the most recent asset class.