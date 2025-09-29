Bitcoin climbs 5% from recent lows but crypto rally lacks depth

Bitcoin has been rallying back slowly but steadily since reaching an intermediate bottom last Friday at $108,600 (it is currently trading about $5,000 higher, or close to 5%).

Risk assets are enjoying a mixed but decent session for the most part, particularly in the tech sector. The sentiment is spreading to cryptocurrencies, but here's the catch:

Only the most significant altcoins by market cap are up or around unchanged in today’s session, while smaller altcoins are selling off.

UPDATE: Everything rallied towards the final hours in the afternoon with bulls pushing the key coins above their recent downward price action like ETH, SOL and AVAX, the leader of today's board. Bitcoin surpassing $114,000 might have had something to do with the better mood.

The Bitcoin analysis is of course still relevant in case one may ask.