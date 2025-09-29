Bitcoin climbs 5% from recent lows but crypto rally lacks depth

Bitcoin has been rallying back slowly but steadily since reaching an intermediate bottom last Friday at $108,600 (it is currently trading about $5,000 higher, or close to 5%).
Risk assets are enjoying a mixed but decent session for the most part, particularly in the tech sector. The sentiment is spreading to cryptocurrencies, but here's the catch:
Only the most significant altcoins by market cap are up or around unchanged in today’s session, while smaller altcoins are selling off.
UPDATE: Everything rallied towards the final hours in the afternoon with bulls pushing the key coins above their recent downward price action like ETH, SOL and AVAX, the leader of today's board. Bitcoin surpassing $114,000 might have had something to do with the better mood.
The Bitcoin analysis is of course still relevant in case one may ask.
Early afternoon Crypto Market
Daily overview of the Crypto Market (14:41 ET), September 29, 2025 – Source: Finviz
Update to the current state of the crypto Market (16:54)
Daily overview of the Crypto Market (16:54 ET), September 29, 2025 – Source: Finviz
Memecoins are also caught in the mix, providing a fairly unusual outlook for the digital asset market – even on differing scales, cryptos tend to move in tandem.
Market depth is when a general market gets dragged upwards, and most of the components of the market are also rallying.
A lack of depth is seen when only a few names drag the asset class.
This was seen in Equities throughout the first part of the 2023 rebound, when the Mag 7 dragged the market higher before the bull market spread elsewhere, and today, cryptos are doing the same.
Let's take a look at Bitcoin to see what's going on there.
A multi-timeframe Bitcoin technical analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) Daily chart
Bitcoin (BTC) Daily chart, September 29, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The latest rebound has taken Bitcoin out of a less-favorable price action, but there is still work to to:
A double-top marked just after marking a new ATH showed a weak acceptance of the $120,000 level, which tends to be a sign of consequent reversal in technical analysis.
The market holding around $110,000, the preceding all-time highs, was a sign of decent appetite and a healthy pullback overall.
However, markets then formed lower highs after the Powell's Jackson Hole speech which also got rejected quite aggressively.
Let's now turn to today: The $107,800 lows marked on September 1 faked-out below the key support before rallying again, and today's rebound marks a higher low, inverting the bearish sequence.
One positive aspect to look for later is that momentum (RSI) is now far from overbought and going back towards positive from just below neutral.
Bulls will have to break above the current range, let's see the details of that range just below.
Bitcoin (BTC) 4H chart and levels
Bitcoin (BTC) 4H chart, September 29, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Despite the price action from today, the outlook is more one of a range rather than a continuation of the preceding trend.
But consolidation is still a good sign for the overall market, as holding above $100,000 marks price and volume confirmation, where participants agree at prices that are way superior to preceding years.
Breaking above the most recent $117,500 high would relaunch the odds of reaching higher levels.
Bears may enter on a break of the most recent lows ($107,600 on September 1).
Levels to place on your BTC Charts:
Support Levels:
- $108,000 to $110,000 previous ATH support zone (freshly tested)
- $107,600 recent lows
- $106,000 to $108,000 key support
- $100,000 main support at the psychological level
Resistance Levels:
- $116,000 to $117,000 key pivot (high of current range)
- $117,950 recent highs to break
- Current all-time high $124,596
- Major resistance $122,000 to $124,500
- $126,500 to $128,000 Fib-extension potential resistance (1.382% from April to May up-move)
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for additional Market News, Insights and Interactions @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.