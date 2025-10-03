Cryptocurrencies are loving the rally in Bitcoin – Crypto outlook

Cryptocurrencies have yo-yo'd quite aggressively in the past two months, moving from the dovish FED narrative to widespread profit-taking after failing to pursue the 2025 bull-move.

Some concerns had been raised, and with justification.

The Crypto total Market Cap had been free falling, some key ETFs had been seeing their first yearly outflows and technicals were corroborating a double top in both Ethereum and Bitcoin, adding to the shaded picture.

But amid the ceaseless everything rally, buyers stepped up to create a lower high in Bitcoin as Equity indices were getting lifted and even more as the US government shutdown put back some diversification-interest in investors' plans.

The Rally in BTC followed up with a huge day for altcoins yesterday.

As a matter of fact, no NFP releases in today's data may add to the ongoing easy-going flows – For now the crypto picture is muted but October marked a very positive sign for Crypto Market.

After looking at the current daily performance, we'll have a look at ETH, SOL and XRP through some intraday charts.



Update: Russia just lifted the ban for Crypto investing on their main stock exchange. Amid the ongoing war and frozen asset purchases around the world for Russians, this may attract further flows to the digital assets.