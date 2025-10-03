Cryptocurrencies are loving the rally in Bitcoin – Crypto outlook

Cryptocurrencies have yo-yo'd quite aggressively in the past two months, moving from the dovish FED narrative to widespread profit-taking after failing to pursue the 2025 bull-move.
Some concerns had been raised, and with justification.
The Crypto total Market Cap had been free falling, some key ETFs had been seeing their first yearly outflows and technicals were corroborating a double top in both Ethereum and Bitcoin, adding to the shaded picture.
But amid the ceaseless everything rally, buyers stepped up to create a lower high in Bitcoin as Equity indices were getting lifted and even more as the US government shutdown put back some diversification-interest in investors' plans.
The Rally in BTC followed up with a huge day for altcoins yesterday.
As a matter of fact, no NFP releases in today's data may add to the ongoing easy-going flows – For now the crypto picture is muted but October marked a very positive sign for Crypto Market.
After looking at the current daily performance, we'll have a look at ETH, SOL and XRP through some intraday charts.
Update: Russia just lifted the ban for Crypto investing on their main stock exchange. Amid the ongoing war and frozen asset purchases around the world for Russians, this may attract further flows to the digital assets.
Read More:
Daily overview of the Crypto Market (10:41 ET), October 3, 2025 – Source: Finviz
A picture that was mostly red at the top of the hour is now turning green, with BNB seeing some strong inflows. Before that, the mood was more of mild profit-taking – Some Risk-on flows post Services PMIs are now spreading into digital assets.
Watch afternoon flows, as recently, we've seen some huge movements particularly around the 14:30 mark (take a look at the change in crypto picture from the Sep 29 session).
Market Cap checkup – Back towards recent highs
Total Crypto Market Cap, October 3, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The signs of profit-taking from mid-September have now extinguished, with the Market Cap flashing below the December 2024 record ($3.76T).
A move below could have started to trigger some fears for participants who are leveraged at the highs, but the market is for now holding strong.
Let's now look at some charts.
Intraday Charts for ETH, SOL and XRP
Ethereum (ETH) 8H Chart
Ethereum (ETH) 8H Chart, October 3, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Ethereum has maintained strong momentum since the end of September but is a bit left off in today's action.
Unchanged with a slowing RSI, the picture is still looking better than it did, particularly with prices moving above the $4,200 to $4,300 consolidation, which acted as key pivot for bull/bear strength.
Keep an eye on the downward trendline connecting all tops since the new record highs from August as it seems to be containing the action.
Any break above should lead to a retest of the ATH.
Levels to place on your ETH Charts:
Support Levels:
- $4,200 to $4,300 consolidation Zone
- $4,000 to $4,095 Main Long-run Pivot
- $3,900 8H MA 200
- $3,500 Main Support Zone
Resistance Levels:
- $4,600 mini-resistance August 26th peak
- $4,950 Current new All-time highs
- $4,700 to $4,950 All-time high resistance zone
- Potential main resistance $5,230 Fibonacci extension
Solana (SOL) 8H Chart
Solana (SOL) 8H Chart, October 3, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Now up 20% from its recent trough at $190.60, Solana has re-attracted significant inflows.
Beating its competitor the Ether in the past week, Solana still has to watch for reactions at the confluence of the $235 mini-resistance and the top of the upward channel.
Breaking above should test the previous $253 highs, after that, nothing much to stop the reaching of new all-time highs.
A rejection here however could point to a retest of the $200 level.
Watch for an also high RSI that may need more momentum to counteract.
Levels to keep on your SOL Charts:
Support Levels:
- Resistance turned pivot level $218 to $220
- Support zone $200 to $205
- Recent lows $191
- $185 higher timeframe momentum support
Resistance Levels:
- $235 to $240 mini-resistance and Higher bound of channel
- $250 to $255 main resistance
- $290 to $300 all-time high resistance ($295 ATH)
XRP 8H Chart
XRP 8H Chart, October 3, 2025 – Source: TradingView
XRP has officially broken out of its descending channel that had compromised its outlook, and having retested it, the picture is brighter.
Overall, the technicals for Ripple are more rangebound than anything, with prices holding between $2.65 to $3.15 since mid-August, but reactions here could be key.
Momentum has been strong, but buyers will need to breach the mini-resistance between $3.10 to $3.20 to try to regain the $3.40 highs, levels not seen since end-July/beginning-August.
This would also breach the current range formation.
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for additional Market News, Insights and Interactions @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.