The main driver for developed market currencies was the shift in expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. More and more investors expect that the Fed will cut interest rates for the second time in a row in October. These expectations were reinforced by weaker ADP labor market data and uncertainty linked to the partial government shutdown in the US. Due to the administrative paralysis, the September nonfarm payrolls report has not been published yet. The prospect of a softer monetary policy created strong downward pressure on the US dollar, opening the way for other currencies, including NZD, to rebound.

Additionally, optimism in the stock markets, with US indices hitting new record highs, boosted risk appetite. This environment traditionally favors commodity-linked currencies such as the New Zealand dollar.