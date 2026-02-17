Calm before the storm? – North American session Market wrap for February 17

After yesterday's very dull session, US traders came back but haven't really turned the volatility trough around.

Except for commodities and precious metals, which lost a few percentage points in today's action, as risk premiums related to US-Iran developments keep unwinding, there hasn't been much.

Markets received a bunch of data to trade on, including the Canadian CPI, UK Employment, EU Surveys, and Central Bank speeches.

Yet, most directional attempts saw profit-taking and mean reversion.

With the latest turn towards duration, as seen in the past week's bounce in US Treasuries, the 10-Year Yield is now right around 4%.

Reactions here could be pretty interesting, particularly since the same level has been rejected about a dozen times since the peak of the hike cycle. Keep in mind that the level did get breached on a few occasions, but never consistently.