Calm before the storm? – North American session Market wrap for February 17

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for February 17
After yesterday's very dull session, US traders came back but haven't really turned the volatility trough around.
Except for commodities and precious metals, which lost a few percentage points in today's action, as risk premiums related to US-Iran developments keep unwinding, there hasn't been much.
Markets received a bunch of data to trade on, including the Canadian CPI, UK Employment, EU Surveys, and Central Bank speeches.
Yet, most directional attempts saw profit-taking and mean reversion.
With the latest turn towards duration, as seen in the past week's bounce in US Treasuries, the 10-Year Yield is now right around 4%.
Reactions here could be pretty interesting, particularly since the same level has been rejected about a dozen times since the peak of the hike cycle. Keep in mind that the level did get breached on a few occasions, but never consistently.
US 10-Year Yields Monthly Chart, Source: TradingView – February 17, 2026.
The 10-Year Yield is forming a bizzarely shaped Head & Shoulders formation which would be pointing to a 2.50% level if it were to materialize. It could also drag quite some implications for Markets as this would be seen as a swift turn towards quality.
However, it looks far and not so precise for now so keep an eye on this chart.
Its 50-Month MA will also come as support – Very interesting times ahead for Treasuries and the US Dollar
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, February 17, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The sharp turn in commodities is now looking pretty clear – A typical unwinding of geopolitical risk-premium.
Fading it could be slightly dangerous as long as US-Iran talks keep sending more positive developments – Nevertheless, with a few more days of retracements in Metals and Oil, some interesting re-entry points could be reached.
On the other side of the performance spectrum, European Equities have shined despite the pretty nasty EU Surveys overnight. Some odds for cuts are getting slightly repriced but for now, they are still quite far.
But the most interesting point of view is the fact that they could be further from the AI repricing sagging US stock performance as of late. European Stocks are defensive, closer to manufacturing, and could see a more gradual gain from the AI – Similarly to the HALO trade developing in Markets.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, February 17, 2026 – Source: OANDA Labs
Except for the Pound which got heavily battered (The Brits love this expression) after the poor UK Labour report, FX performance remained very rangebound.
This is particularly the case when looking at the latest Dollar pump-and-dump – Go check our latest analysis if you haven't done so!
A look at Economic data releasing throughout tonight and tomorrow's sessions
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
The calendar is absolutely packed again for this evening and tomorrow's action.
This evening welcomes the RBNZ Rate Decision which will mark the debut for Governor Anna Breman – An important day for NZD traders (FX aficionados should be close attention)
The Pound will once again be on the menu with UK CPI, and this doesn't mention the rest.
I invite you to check out our Calendar to learn more.
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.