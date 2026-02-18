January FOMC Minutes and Wartime – North American Mid-Week Market update

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine current themes in North America and provide an overview of index and currency performance.

Traders took their attention away from the Middle East for about 5 minutes before things turned sour again.

After the second round of talks in Geneva, it was initially announced that progress was decent on the Nuclear issue, but as headlines came and mediators communicated, the theme turned right back into more erratic wartime scenarios.

Just yesterday, Oil broke its week-long support in a surprising fake-out – As explored in our Commodities post from the past session, this offered very interesting opportunities to buy the dip.

Gold is now right back to $5,000 (Get access to our freshly release Gold outlook right here) and Oil is back above $65 in a stellar bull candle.