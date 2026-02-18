Stocks explode despite War rumors, a bull trap? – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

Axios just published a piece that revives fear of an imminent war directed towards the Iranian regime, which keeps repressing its population amid the recent Revolts, where more than 30,000 victims have been reported.

To a large extent, war would definitely not help equities race towards new all-time highs.

Taking a step back, the Trump Administration is quite aggressive and opportunistic. So if there is an occasion for the US to trample one of its most opposing regimes at a time of weakness, it would be surprising to see nothing happening.

As I have been warning for a while now, this is a story to monitor for traders. Hence, traders would need to be careful about upcoming headlines, as the Second warship is expected to reach the Middle East soon.