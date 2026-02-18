Breaking News: UK headline CPI cools, services sector inflation remains sticky. GBP/USD steady

Annual inflation dropped to 3.0% in January , down from 3.4% in December. This is the lowest level in nearly a year

The slowdown was driven by a sharp moderation in transport costs (falling to 2.7%) and food prices (easing to 3.6%), alongside a monthly price decline of 0.5%—the largest monthly drop since last summer.

Core inflation fell to 3.1%, its lowest in over four years. While service-sector costs remain slightly "sticky," the overall downward trend significantly increases the odds that the Bank of England will cut interest rates to 3.5% at their next meeting on March 19.

The United Kingdom’s annual consumer price inflation YoY fell to 3.0% in January 2026, matching market forecasts and marking its lowest level since March 2025.

This cooling trend from December’s 3.4% was largely fueled by a slowdown in transport and food costs. Specifically, transport price growth eased to 2.7% as fuel prices dropped and airfare hikes moderated, while food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation dipped nearly a full percentage point to 3.6%.

Other sectors also contributed to the disinflationary trend, with housing and utilities easing to 4.5% and recreation and culture softening slightly to 2.6%. In contrast, the hospitality sector saw a bit of a heatwave, as price growth in restaurants and hotels climbed to 4.1%.

On a broader scale, core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs fell to 3.1%, a low not seen since August 2021. This suggests that the underlying price pressures that have gripped the economy for years are finally losing their grip.

Overall, the month saw a 0.5% decline in consumer prices, a sharp reversal from the 0.4% increase seen at the end of 2025.