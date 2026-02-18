Gold (XAU/USD) Breaches $5000/oz: Has the bullish trajectory resumed?

Gold (XAU/USD) has breached $5000/oz, challenging the consensus that its recent rally was a "dead cat bounce."

While the long-term trend is bullish, the short-term view is neutral-to-bearish, with a key upside breakout level at 5046.

A barrage of US data and geopolitical risk ahead this week could be a key driver for Gold prices.

The price of gold has breached the $5000/oz handle once more. A surprise given the overwhelming consensus by analysts that the recent rally had shown signs of being a ‘dead cat bounce’ given the grind we saw from gold prices.

However, Gold has once again grinded its way back above the key $5000/oz handle, with more questions now being asked. Chief among them is whether the precious metal will be able to kick in from here or will we be in for more indecision for the rest of the week?