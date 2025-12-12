From the FOMC to NFP and CPI – Markets Weekly Outlook

Markets were salivating for the FOMC rate decision, and they got exactly what they wanted.

The Fed delivered a highly expected 25 bps cut on Wednesday, taking rates from the 3.75%-4.00% range down to 3.50%-3.75%, officially shutting the door on the 4% policy rate era.

While Chair Powell presented neutral remarks overall, investors interpreted them with optimism.

The Dow Jones traded at new all-time highs in consecutive sessions, marking a strong shift higher. Its record price is now at 48,886.

However, the rising tide did not lift all boats.

The US Dollar took a huge hit following the cut, despite the lack of explicitly dovish signals and lower projections in 2026.

Furthermore, the rotation flows that boosted the Dow came at a cost to the Nasdaq: since the cut, the tech-heavy index has dropped by 2%, with capital fleeing toward Industrial and traditional assets.