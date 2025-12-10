The Fed cuts rates by 25 bps to 3.75% – Market Reactions

The Fed just cut rates by 25 bps – Neutral tone (neither dovish or hawkish)

It was largely expected and the Fed doesn't like to surprise Markets, so they tend to follow pricing closely (or send out a message through Nick TImiraos just before in case they had a last-minute change of mind).

You can get access to the detailed report right here:

Breaking News: US Federal Reserve cuts rates by 25 bps, bringing target range to 3.50 - 3.75%

There has been extra mentions of a US labor market getting weaker, but the Fed still made balanced remarks on their dual mandate, implying that they are still concerned with inflation.

The dot plot suggests between 50 to 75 bps of cutting throughout 2026, less than what the Market priced ahead of the meeting, so this might hurt risk-assets a bit.

The US Dollar is getting rejected however so the immediate buying can be sustained for a bit.

Still, Stocks (particularly the Dow Jones), Bitcoin, and commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil) are rallying after the decision.

Bonds are retreating from their spikes however, so interest rate markets are not as optimistic about this cut.

Keep in mind that things are still subject to a lot of change as Powell will soon appear.

You can get access to his live speech right here.

Let's dive into an outlook of the Market and watch the few charts from the Summary of Economic Projections.