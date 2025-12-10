Breaking News: US Federal Reserve cuts rates by 25 bps, bringing target range to 3.50 - 3.75%

Breaking: The Federal Reserve has voted to cut rates by 25 basis points in its December 2025 decision, bringing the policy rate target range to 3.50% - 4.75%, meeting market expectations.

Key takeaway: Representing the third consecutive cut made by the Federal Reserve, a decision to cut in today’s vote shows a shifting of priorities away from controlling inflation, and instead focuses on improving an otherwise softening US labour market. US interest rates are now at their lowest level since 2022. Three policy makers dissented to the decision, with two voting to maintain rates, and one other voting for a 50 basis point cut.