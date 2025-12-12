Markets Flash Red After Fed's Goolsbee: Was the Post-Cut Rally a Trap?

Despite the ecstatic rallies around all assets, some notable divergences emerged across sectors in the Stock and global Markets.

Fed's Goolsbee, a dissenter of the recent 25 bps cut, came in hot throughout several rounds of interviews earlier this morning, warning about the damaging effect of pre-emptive "Front-Loaded" cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The first comments after FOMC Meetings are always essential for traders and investors to track, as they look to learn more about who voted, for what, and why.

This becomes particularly interesting around this point of the cycle, where inflation and employment balance risks for the world's largest economy.

In the past 30 minutes, all Markets that had rallied relentlessly have given up some of their strength, with a flash selloff in Gold to $4,300, Nasdaq falling to 2.00% on the session, the Dow Jones going negative after a strong open, while VIX (Stock Volatility Index) spiked up 8%.