The Yen Rout Continues: USD/JPY Surges to New Monthly Highs despite Key Rate decisions

On one side, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government has pushed through gigantic stimulus with a stance the market deems fiscally reckless, leading to the original flash higher in USD/JPY – Reassuring words from the PM haven't had the best reception.

On the other side, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is desperately trying to signal a normalization shift.

In recent remarks, Ueda emphasized that the "certainty of the BoJ’s outlook materializing is increasing gradually," and that current policy remains "accommodative," even after previous minor adjustments.

Still, Traders deem the divergence in both policies not being sustainable and leading to a confidence extinction.

Even if the Bank of Japan hikes, how much can they really hike?

The Yen's safety will be contingent on not just a hike, but a more stable and decisive tightening cycle.

Also, keep a close eye on reactions to the Dollar tomorrow while Powell speaks!