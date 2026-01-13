CPI Mid-Session Outlook: Surprising Flows as Silver Explodes While Stocks Drop

Markets just received a constructive CPI report: no upside surprises and a relatively cool year-over-year print below 3% (Core CPI at 2.6%!).

There is no base effect distortion here but decent stability in inflation.

You can look at the details of the morning release right here.

By the textbook, the decent report should have triggered a continuation of the "Debasement Trade" (metals and stocks rallying while the Dollar slips).

The reality, however, is unfolding quite differently.

It seems traders are looking right past the inflation data to focus on other, potentially more volatile catalysts.

Let's take a look around the Market by diving into key performers around asset classes (US Dollar, Silver, Dow Jones, Bitcoin and WTI Oil).