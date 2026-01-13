US CPI Releases As Expected (+0.3% vs 0.3% exp) – Market Reactions

Markets have just received the report for the highly anticipated CPI Report for December, which came in exactly as expected – The report is a relief and despite the high m/m gain, should raise cut expectations throughout the middle of the year.
The month-over-month Headline release came in at 0.3% vs. 0.3% expectations.
This brings the y/y total to 2.7%, unchanged from last month.
For Core CPI, the m/m is at 0.2% vs 0.3% estimates – the year-over-year is a bit lower with 2.6% vs 2.7% expected.
The difference with the headline comes with more volatile energy prices throughout the month which could also be a major factor for Inflation in 2026.
You can get access to the full report right here.
It is the first live report, considered timely and with supposedly fewer BLS assumptions since September.
The 1.5-month-long US Government shutdown had impaired previous releases.
After last month's bizarre miss, traders and investors were looking to learn more on how the inflation picture is really unfolding – Doubts could remain regarding today's release.
For those who did not know, the Trump Administration fired the Head of the BLS, a move that adds further uncertainty and distrust in US data and assets.
Let's discover a few reactions for the US Dollar, Dow Jones (CFD & Futures), EUR/USD, and Gold.
US Dollar (Dollar Index)
Dollar Index 15M – January 13, 2026. Source: TradingView
Pre-Open Dow Jones (CFD)
Pre-Open Dow Jones (CFD) – January 13, 2026. Source: TradingView
The open should be positive for stocks after the report.
Gold (XAU/USD) 15M Chart
Gold (XAU/USD) 15M Chart – January 13, 2026. Source: TradingView
EUR/USD 15M Chart
EUR/USD 15M Chart – January 13, 2026. Source: TradingView
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.