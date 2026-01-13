Dow Jones (DJIA) Forecast: Eyeing new all-time high as banks’ earnings loom

Rotation favours DJIA: Sector rotation since late December has driven the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 to outperform the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, reinforcing near-term relative strength in the DJIA.

Bank earnings are the catalyst: With financials sector making up around 28% of the DJIA and heavyweights like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan reporting, Q4 bank earnings could amplify volatility and act as the next directional trigger.

Bullish technical structure intact: The US Wall Street 30 CFD index remains in a rising channel above key moving averages, with momentum improving; a break above the current all-time high opens the door to further upside, while 49,250/49,096 is the key support to defend.