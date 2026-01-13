Chart Alert: USD/JPY breaking 158.80 key resistance as US CPI looms with intervention risk

Yen weakness intensifies despite softer USD: USD/JPY has broken above the 158.80 key resistance and is trading near 158.9, marking a 1.5-year high as the yen continues to underperform even amid a broader US dollar pullback; verbal intervention has so far failed to halt the move.

Politics overtaking rates as the main driver: The traditional link between USD/JPY and US–Japan yield differentials has weakened since April 2025, with yen selling increasingly driven by the “Takaichi Trade” and snap-election risks that could reinforce pro-stimulus policies and constrain the BoJ’s tightening path.

Intervention risk rising as CPI looms: USD/JPY has entered the historical intervention-risk zone near 159.45 ahead of US CPI, with short-term momentum still bullish above 158.10, but a failure to hold this support could trigger a corrective pullback.